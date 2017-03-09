The Salina Post

Teen arrested after prank 911 call at Kan. middle school

Hutchinson Middle School 8-google image

HUTCHINSON – Law enforcement authorities in Hutchinson are investigating a prank call to 911.

Just after school was dismissed on Thursday, police were called to Hutchinson Middle School 8, 200 West 14th Avenue, in reference to a 911 caller who stated, “He has a gun.” and then hung up.

Arriving officers were able to locate a 14-year-old student who admitted to placing the call as a prank.

He was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor traffic warrant as well as the charge of giving a false alarm.

No additional details were released.

