The Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team picked up a first round victory at the 3A state tournament in Hutchinson tonight. The Trojans came out strong, taking an 11-9 lead in the first quarter. Hugoton won the second quarter 13-8, taking a 22-19 lead at the half.

Southeast of Saline controlled the rest of the game, putting up 25 points in the final quarter. They won the contest 56-39. They will take on #8 Cheney tomorrow night. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

