A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy ended a high-speed pursuit that started in Solomon last night. Sheriff Roger Soldan says the deputy spiked the suspect’s tires. She then gave up peacefully.

According to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, authorities were alerted of a suspicious woman snooping around a Solomon neighborhood. A deputy was deployed to the location, making contact with Sherry Kibler of Salina. Authorities say Kibler was knocking on windows, prowling through yards and acting erratically.

Sheriff Hoffman says the deputy made contact with Kibler but did not take her into custody because no crime had been committed. Just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received another report regarding Kibler’s suspicious activity. The deputy returned to the location, but Kibler sped away in a 2003 Ford Explorer. While attempting to flee, the suspect struck the officer with her car door.

A pursuit followed. Kibler reached speeds of 90 miles-per-hour, making her way to Saline County. On the 1300 block of E Old 40, a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy was able to set up ahead of the suspect, deploying spikes. Kibler’s front tires were deflated and she pulled over, giving up peacefully, authorities say.

Kibler was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for evaluation. According to Sheriff Hoffman, no formal charges have been filed, but she could face disorderly conduct, trespassing, battery on an officer and felony flee and elude. Hoffman says no charges will be filed until after the evaluation.