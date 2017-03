press release

First Spring Training Telecasts Hit The Air Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Royals baseball returns to FOX Sports Kansas City tomorrow (Friday, March 10) with the first of 10 Spring Training telecasts on the network. The Royals host the Oakland A’s tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT from Surprise Stadium.

The Royals also take on the Cleveland Indians on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Kansas City.

Steve Physioc (play-by-play) and Rex Hudler (analyst) call all three games this weekend. Joel Goldberg reports from the Royals dugout during Friday’s game.

All Royals games on FOX Sports Kansas City are also streamed on FOX Sports GO (direct link to Friday’s game: http://a.fsgo.com/uaDf/nAhOayYAnB).

2017 Royals Spring Training on FOX Sports Kansas City

Friday, March 10

vs. Oakland A’s

7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

@ Cleveland Indians

2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

@ San Diego Padres

3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

vs. Cleveland Indians

3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 20

vs. Cincinnati Reds

3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

vs. San Diego Padres

3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

vs. Milwaukee Brewers

3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

vs. Chicago White Sox

3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

@ Texas Rangers (Arlington)

1:00 p.m.