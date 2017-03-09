The Salina E-Community and Project Open, in association with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership, announces that the 2017 Project Open Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge will take place in Salina this March, as part of the 2016-2017 Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC) series. The competition will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 hosted on the Kansas State University Polytechnic campus. The goal of the competition is to expose middle school and high school students to entrepreneurship.

Salina is one of many communities across Kansas to host a locally organized event designed to give students a hands-on entrepreneurship experience. The competition will consist of students preparing a written executive summary, presenting a business elevator pitch and formal five minute presentation. Student teams will be competing against each other for $1,050.00 in prize money. The students’ work will be judged by local entrepreneurs, public sector partners, teachers, or other adults. In addition, business community members, family members of students and interested community members are invited to attend and visit the students’ trade show booths to learn more about their businesses and the work they have done in the classroom.

“Students tell us every year how local entrepreneurship competitions open their eyes to new career possibilities, reward innovation and creative problem solving, and give them valuable experience presenting ideas to a panel of judges. It’s a wonderful gift that the community can give their youth,” says Anne Dewvall, Manager of the E-Community Partnership.

During 2015-2016, 242 students from more than twenty communities hosted 16 local entrepreneurship competitions as part of the YEC series. The 2016-2017 academic year marks the fourth annual YEC series coordinated by NetWork Kansas and the E-Community Partnership.

The winner of the 2017 Salina competitions will join the 2016 Salina winner, Ethan Brown of Central High School, and represent the community at the annual YEC statewide championship, which will be held on April 24th, 2017 at Fort Hays State University.

For more information contact Eric Brown at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce at 785-827-9301 or ebrown@salinakansas.org. For more information about NetWork Kansas or the E-Community Partnership, visit www.networkkansas.com.