TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gun rights advocates in the Kansas Legislature are pushing back against efforts to repeal a law that will allow concealed carry on college campuses starting July 1.

A bill in a House committee would not only retain campus carry but also strip colleges of the right to make policies about how and where guns could be carried on campus.

The Federal and State Affairs Committee heard the bill Thursday. It’s not clear when the committee might vote on it.

Gun rights advocates argue that university policies, such as requiring gun owners to carry their weapons on their person at all times and to carry with the chamber empty and the safety on are too restrictive.

University officials argue they are in the best position to draft campus policy.