KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas basketball fell to TCU in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon, 85-82, at Sprint Center.

“Obviously we are disappointed that we weren’t able to advance, but give TCU credit,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “I thought they played well, especially after getting behind 12 or so relatively early and they battled back and finished the half right. That was where they won the game, was the last three and a half minutes of the first half and played very well. We tried, but we just didn’t quite have it today. But tip the cap to them because I thought they played very well.”

National Player of the Year frontrunner Frank Mason III scored 29 points – his 19th 20-point effort this season – with six assists while playing all 40 minutes of regulation. Junior guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Senior center Landen Lucas pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds with 13 points for his fourth double-double of the season.

The top-ranked Jayhawks (28-4, 16-2 Big 12) bow out of the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament for just the second time in the event’s 21-year history despite erasing an 11-point deficit in the second half.

No. 8-seeded TCU (19-14, 6-12) took the go-ahead lead on three free throws by Desmond Bane after he drew a foul on Mykhailiuk when taking a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in regulation with the score tied at 82.

The Horned Frogs their first-ever win over an AP No. 1-ranked team in large part by holding Kansas to 2-for-14 shooting from the field during a key 11-minute stretch between the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. The Jayhawks started the day shooting 64 percent from the field and held a 12-point lead before going into a slump.

As Kansas floundered offensively midway through the game, TCU extended its lead to 11 points, 60-49, with 13:57 remaining. The Jayhawks began to respond by heating up from beyond the arc as Mykhailiuk and Mason combined for a three 3-pointers during a three-minute span to pull KU within one, 65-64, with 10:39 remaining.

Sophomore guard Lagerald Vick made a pair of jumpers – one which was later called a 3-pointer after an official review minutes later – to keep Kansas in contention. Mason drained a beautiful floater in the lane to give Kansas a 71-70 lead with 6:45 remaining.

The teams exchanged leads nine times before Bane made his trio of go-ahead free throws in the closing seconds of regulation.

Reigning Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player Devonte’ Graham narrowly missed KU’s desperation 3-point shot as time expired.

The Horned Frogs scored 21 points off 15 KU turnovers and outrebounded KU, 36-31.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year Josh Jackson did not play for the first time this season after starting KU’s first 31 contests. Vick started for the first time since Dec. 10 in his place.

UP NEXT

Kansas will await its draw in the upcoming NCAA Championship, which will be revealed this Sunday, March 10, during the CBS Selection Sunday Show starting at 4:30 p.m. Central.