MCPHERSON COUNTY – A driver avoided serious injuries in an accident just after 7 a.m. on Thursday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi hauling cattle and driven by Brandon Peterson, 25, of Nebraska rolled on Kansas 61 Highway at the Interstate 135 Junction.

Three animals on board died in the crash.

Two others animals were injured. They were transported to a McPherson County meat processor and euthanized according to Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The meat will be donated to a local food bank and to feed volunteers fighting the wildfires, according to Gardner.