The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Burglar takes register from Speakeasy

by Leave a Comment

Salina Police say an unsecured door was the point of entry for a burglar who took a cash register from Speakeasy early Thursday morning.

According to Police Capt. Bill Cox, an unknown suspect tripped the alarm at 4:07 a.m. this morning. Police arrived at the bar and grill, located at 2030 S Ohio, to find the register missing. Capt. Cox said the burglar gained access through an unlocked door.

There was only a small amount of change inside, but authorities valued the register at $4,000.

 

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *