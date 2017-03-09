Salina Police say an unsecured door was the point of entry for a burglar who took a cash register from Speakeasy early Thursday morning.

According to Police Capt. Bill Cox, an unknown suspect tripped the alarm at 4:07 a.m. this morning. Police arrived at the bar and grill, located at 2030 S Ohio, to find the register missing. Capt. Cox said the burglar gained access through an unlocked door.

There was only a small amount of change inside, but authorities valued the register at $4,000.