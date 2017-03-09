The Salina Post

After 18-hour debate, GOP takes first step to dismantle Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won the first round in their fight to dismantle “Obamacare.” After nearly 18 hours of debate, Republicans in the House Ways and Means Committee pushed through legislation to abolish the tax penalty the Affordable Health Care Act imposes on people who don’t purchase insurance.

 

 

Former President Barack Obama’s so-called individual mandate is perhaps the part of the health care law that Republicans most detest.

 

 

Comments

  1. Great Start. Don’t stop until every aspect of this jobs killing, overpriced and deadly act is completely decimated.

