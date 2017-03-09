BARTON COUNTY – Two people were hospitalized after an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday during a chase by law enforcement in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the Great Bend Police and Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies were chasing a 2001 Cadillac passenger car driven by Howard L. Johnson, 21, Wichita westbound in the 2300 Block of 19th Street in Great Bend.

The driver lost control of the Cadillac. It began to slide sideways, hit a pickup which was legally parked on the north side of the road, and then struck a power pole.

Johnson and a passenger Antonyo D. Miller, 37, Great Bend were transported to Great Bend Regional Medical Center.

Miller was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.