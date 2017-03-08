ELLIS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ellis County are investigating six suspects on drug and weapons charges after a tip from a motel in Hays.

In February, a Hays Police Department Investigator gave a presentation about awareness of criminal activity to a local motel, according to a media release.

A few days following the presentation the motel staff reported drug activity to the Hays Police Department.

As a result, police arrested two individuals for drug charges which later resulted in a search warrant and additional arrests of four people for various criminal charges ranging from distribution of methamphetamine – cocaine – marijuana, and no drug tax stamp.

Some additional criminal charges included possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangerment of a child, and one person had an outstanding arrest warrant.

During the search warrant officers seized several handguns, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and currency.

Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030.

Names of the suspects were not released.