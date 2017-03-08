press release

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self has suspended Josh Jackson for one game. The suspension is related to a February 2nd incident that Josh shared with Self earlier this week.

“Josh was involved in an automobile incident that happened on February 2nd,” Self said, “when Josh backed into a parked car on campus and left the scene without leaving contact information. Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday. He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”