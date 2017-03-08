Sarah M. Wiseman, 96, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at The Cedars, McPherson. She was a teacher in Windom Rural High School, McPherson College, and USD 418. After her retirement, she did literacy tutoring. She taught all of her students with love.

She was born on December 17, 1920, in Gardner, KS, to Joel A. and Lydia E. (Klingelmith) Vancil. She married Homer E. Brunk on August 5, 1955, in McPherson. He died September 4, 1993. She married James A. Wiseman on April 24, 1994, in McPherson. He died October 6, 2016.

Sarah was a member of McPherson Church of the Brethren where she served as a moderator and taught Sunday school. Sarah also served on the Church Board and on the McPherson College Alumni Board.

Survivors include: three nephews, Roger Vancil of Aurora, CO, Gary Vancil (Erin) of Lawrence, KS, and Alan Vancil (Cindy) of Derby, KS; several great-nieces & great-nephews; three step-daughters, Patricia Seger (Dennis) of Independence, MO, Diana Pierson (Dale) of Assaria, KS, and Linda Witten (Karl) of Emporia, KS; seven step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at The Cedars Conference Center with Rev. Chris Whitacre officiating. Inurnment will be in the McPherson Cemetery at a later date. In accordance with Sarah’s wishes, her body was donated to the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Church of the Brethren, McPherson College, Kindred Hospice, or The Cedars in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.