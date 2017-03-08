School Procedures

Elementary and middle schools in USD 305 now have designated storm shelters, thanks to the 2014 Bond. If a tornado warning begins during the school day, students and staff will take refuge in the storm shelters. Once students and staff relocate to the storm shelters, exterior doors of the school building may be locked and entry into the building is not guaranteed.

“At school, students are in the safest place possible because of the storm shelters,” stated Bill Hall, superintendent. When a tornado warning has been announced, the district encourages parents to seek shelter and to wait until after the warning has been lifted before coming to the school.

School Buses

District bus procedures for tornado warnings are in effect to best protect children’s safety. These procedures are on the district website at www.usd305.com.

Regardless of preparation and communication efforts, when parents are not aware of the procedures, resulting panic can escalate the stress for everyone involved, including the students.

During a tornado warning, when possible, the assistance of television and radio to communicate a basic message for parents and guardians would greatly help to eliminate panic and unnecessary endangerment. The basic message is:

In a tornado warning, students on school buses are taken to the nearest school for safe refuge. Routes will resume when the warning ends.

The bus procedures for tornado warnings have been reviewed by bus drivers and principals.