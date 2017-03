The Lady Mustangs from Salina Central opened their push for a 5A State Title with a win today over Kansas City Schlagle, 58-47.

The Lady ‘Stangs led throughout most of the contest and are now guaranteed two more games at the Expocentre in Topeka.

Salina Central will play Maize on Friday in Topeka at 3:00 pm. Maize cruised in their first round game, beating DeSoto by a score of 51-17.

