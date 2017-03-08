Ruby Irene Johnson, was born July 15, 1929, to Blossom (Burch) and James Hill in Concordia, Kansas. Ruby was called home to our Lord on March 7, 2017 at the age of 87. Ruby married Alva Johnson July 22, 1955. Together they settled and raised their five children, and lived their life in Glasco, Kansas. Ruby loved to care for people, especially the elderly. She became a CNA and spent her entire career of 41 years caring for the residents of Nicol Home in Glasco. Ruby reluctantly retired at age 71 after a major surgery prevented her from returning to work. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Alva; her parents; and brother, Jim Hill. Left to mourn her passing are her son, Ken Garst (Peggy) of Salina, daughters Anna Windhorst (Kelvin) of Minneapolis, Iva Newton (Darrell) of Ames, Jean Sheets (Mike) of Huron, SD, Heather LeDoux (James) of Devers, TX; grandchildren Roseanna Baker, Brian Garst, Justin Garst, Jared Garst, Chad Windhorst, Cole Windhorst, Steve Runyan, Cody Hinshaw, Danielle Newton, Michelle LeDoux, Nicole LeDoux, Amber LeDoux, their spouses and children; and sisters Loretta Mendenhall (Ruben), Doris Hale; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside memorial services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 11 at the Glasco Cemetery. Cremation was chosen & there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Good Samaritan Society in care of the funeral home.

