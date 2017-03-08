Robert L. Presnell, 86, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, surrounded by family at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. He was a retired rural mail carrier.

Robert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was born on December 16, 1930, in Osborne County, KS, the son of Verne Wilford and Bertha Cora (Hook) Presnell. On September 4, 1955, Robert was united in marriage to May Louise Presnell in Pampa, TX. Louise preceded him in death on April 14, 2014.

Robert was a member of New Gottland Covenant Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Tracy Presnell and wife, Darla, of McPherson, KS and Jeff Presnell and wife, Ronita, of Valley Center, KS; sister, Beverly O’Donnell and husband, Frank, of Swannanoa, NC; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Arlene McGrew; and a grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 13, at New Gottland Covenant Church with Rev. Richard Skar officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to New Gottland Covenant Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.