

LOCKARD ROAD

Lockard Road, from Gerard Road to Hwy. 81 was closed Tuesday afternoon for the replacement of an existing deteriorated drainage structure with a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) drainage structure. The structure is located on Lockard Road, 50 feet east of Gerard Road. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Completion of the new RCB and reopening of this section of Gerard Road is anticipated by middle of April. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.

Saline County opened bids on the 2016 Reinforced Concrete Box (RCB) Package on June 30, 2016. This project consists of the replacement of nine existing drainage structures with new reinforced concrete box culverts. The low bidder was Reece Construction Company, Inc. of Scandia, Kansas. They were awarded a contract for $614,614.16. The project is funded from the 2-mil fund for bridge and culvert replacement. This particular box culvert is eighth of the nine to be replaced.

MAGNOLIA ROAD

Magnolia Road, from Hohneck Road to Muir Road was reopened Tuesday afternoon following completion of the replacement of an existing deteriorated drainage structure with a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) drainage structure. The structure is located on Magnolia Road, approximately 0.1 mile west of Muir Road.

