Richard J. “Rick” Wright, 43, passed March 7, 2017 in Salina, KS. He was born January 9, 1974 in Salina to Randy and Mary (Ravenkamp) Wright.

Rick owned his own business in Bridgeport where he repaired small engines.

Rick is survived by his son, Brandon (fiancé Wednesday) of Ellsworth, KS; mother, Mary Miller also of Ellsworth; father, Randy of Bridgeport; brothers, Joey and Dillon Wright both of Salina; sisters, Maria Meier of Ellsworth, Lisa Howell (Steve) of Rawlins, WY, and Heidi Miller (Jimmy) of Camdenton, MO; brothers, Trey Miller (Sandy) of O’Fallon, IL and Stewart Miller (Natalie) of Rock Springs, WY; and one granddaughter, Charlotte. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, John Ravenkamp and Harold Wright; uncle, John Ravenkamp, Jr.; cousins, Judson Eisenhauer and Zachary Ingram; step-father, Marion Miller; and uncle, Lonnie Albertson.

Memorial service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rick Wright Memorial Fund to help the family defray funeral expenses, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.