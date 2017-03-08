Very Nice Ranch Home w/ Large Attached 2 Car Garage, Full Finished Basement, and over 2800 Sqft of Finished Living Space. Excellent Location! Features Huge Open Layout Kitchen/Dining/Living w/ Lots of Storage and Natural Light! Newly Tiled Kitchen with all Appliances, including Washer & Dryer, remaining! Basement features Spacious Family Room w/ Wet Bar, Large Rec Room, and 4th non code Bedroom. Large Insulated 2-Car Garage is Heated & Cooled with Dual Carrier in wall unit. Huge Fenced Yard includes Patio and Storage Shed, and Plenty of Space For Entertaining. Call today to schedule your private showing!

