Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman warned consumers about purchasing items, especially electronics, through Facebook and other listing pages during a media briefing Wednesday morning. Feldman’s message comes after a Navarre man reported he was sold an unusable iPhone off of the Salina Area Buy/Sell/Trade Facebook page.

The 34-year-old victim purchased an iPhone 6 off of the page for $150. He later found out that the phone could not be activated. Sgt. Feldman says Salina Police get similar reports several times a year but it is hard for them to help consumers. According to Sgt. Feldman, officers would have to prove that the seller knowingly sold an unusable item for it to be a crime.