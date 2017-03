Patricia J. Ahlquist, 79, Delphos, died Monday, March 6, 2017 at her home. She was born July 17, 1937 in Delphos to Lester and Alpha (Scott) Ernsbarger.

Pat was a C.M.A. for many years and she was also a home health worker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on December 25, 2013; and daughter-in-law Anita Ahlquist.

Survivors include her children Jacquelynn (George) Johnson, Donald Ahlquist, Dennis (Penny) Ahlquist, and David (Dee) Ahlquist; brother, Jan Ernsbarger; sisters, Connie Schnarrenberger and Janice Gregory; 20 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 13 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, McPherson.