Marilyn A. Showalter, 74, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Ellinwood, KS. She was born December 29, 1942 in Ellsworth, KS to Gilbert and Caroline (Stoltenberg) Horejsi.

Marilyn was a longtime resident of Ellsworth County. She married Richard Showalter in Holyrood on December 26, 1964. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in education and was a teacher for a number of years and a homemaker. She also worked other odd jobs throughout her life. Among other jobs, she painted houses, grew and maintained a large garden, did fire damage restoration, and did farm work. She was also a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood and the Ellsworth County Historical Society.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Richard of Holyrood and brother, Ronald Horejsi (Virginia) of Tonto Basin, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood with fellowship time following.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ, Holyrood, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.