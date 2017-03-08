Margaret Ellen (Tipton) Lesley passed away Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at Jewell County Hospital. She was born on August 9th, 1926 in Beloit, KS to Oliver Tipton and Lemah (Kerbaugh) Tipton. Margaret graduated from Beloit High School, in 1946. After graduation, she spent one year teaching at an elementary school in McPherson County. She spent the next 28 years as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company. Margaret and her husband Lloyd spent the last years of their retirement in Mankato, KS. There they grew to love as family; Abby and Trevor Elkins and Ronda Ost. Margaret was a devout Christian who lived her life walking in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus and loving others unconditionally. She enjoyed her final years spending time with her beloved husband and special friends and was very thankful for the loving care she received from Jewell County Hospital during the final year of her life.

She was preceded in death by her brother John Tipton, Sister Lois Tipton Russell, Sister Olivene Tipton Cox, and brother Lowell Tipton.

She is survived by her husband Lloyd Lesley, whom she loved very much. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

Visitation will be at Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments Friday, March 10th from 6-7 p.m. with family receiving friends. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11th at Highland (Summit) Cemetery, K9 Hwy, Cloud County KS. Memorials will be given to the American Heart Association. Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments in care of arrangements.