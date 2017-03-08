The following was received from the KSHSAA regarding travel to Hutchinson due to the wildfires north of Hutchinson. If you are planning to go to Hutch for the State BB games, you better add about 30 minutes to your travel time.

3A Principals and officials,

As I am sure most of you are aware there are several wildfires burning throughout the state. At this point none of our state sites are affected, but travel to Hutchinson may be detoured. This is the latest information from the Hutchinson Police Chief.

His advice for those coming from the north, McPherson to Hutchinson (K-61) is to exit at Inman and take Main Street that turns into Buhler Haven road. Take Buhler/Haven road to 30th avenue and turn back to the west which will bring you into Hutchinson. Chief Heitschmidt thought that K-61 would remain closed, at a minimum, through the night as smoke continues to roll across the HWY.

Please pass this information on to your fans and plan accordingly as you travel to Hutchinson. Also remind fans they will purchase tickets on the south side of the sports arena. There are no longer entrances on the east and west side. All fans will buy tickets on the south end. The pass gate for teams and administrators is at the Northwest corner of the Sports Arena. Parking is available on the east and west sides, but due to construction there is not as much as previous years in those lots.

SES plays Hugoton at 8:15 on Thursday night at the Sports Arena in Hutchinson. The game can be heard on KINA.