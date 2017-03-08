By Mallory Houser

KU Statehouse Wire Service

TOPEKA –The Kansas Lottery is looking to implement lottery ticket vending machines at lottery retail locations such as grocery and convenience stores.

Proponents of the machines testified at the hearing of HB2313 in the Kansas House’s State and Federal Affairs committee meeting Tuesday morning, explaining that the machines could bring an estimated $8 to $10 million to the state’s General Fund.

Representing the Kansas Lottery, Deputy Executive Director Sherriene Jones-Sontag said that retailers would greatly benefit from these machines.

“They want a better way to track inventory, help reduce labor costs and also to help reduce customer wait times,” Jones-Sontag said.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the electronic dispensers are also projected to increase lottery sales by $25 to 30 million annually, and increase retailer commissions by $1.3 to 1.5 annually.

Of the states with lottery systems, 38 out of 44 already have electronic dispensers, including Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado. Retailers who have locations in other states report a 30 to 50 percent increase in lottery sales and 50 percent cut in lottery labor costs.

Hy-Vee’s Director of State Government Relations Dick Stoffer testified in favor of the bill, explaining the success the machines have had in other states.

“The electronic dispensers would give our customers another purchase point alternative,” Stoffer said in written testimony.

Representatives on the committee had concerns with the accessibility minors would have to the machines. Rep. Eric Smith (R- Burlington) said that minors participating in the lottery is illegal, and said should be treated accordingly.

“If this was a beer machine, would we be more concerned about it?” Smith said.

Jones-Sontag explained the machines would be required to be in a line-of-sight of the clerk, and would come with a fob that clerks can use to shut the machine down if a minor is seen trying to purchase lottery tickets. Although there is no data, she said that minors are not interested in purchasing lottery tickets.

No opponents testified against the bill. Further discussion on the bill has not been scheduled.

Mallory Houser is a University of Kansas junior journalism major from Dallas.