Jimmie Lee Henning was born June 25, 1928 to Henry Albert and Vera Mae Amspacker Henning at Beloit, Kansas. He departed this life unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas at the age of 88.

Jimmie spent his entire life living in and around Glasco. From day one, farming was his passion, and after graduating from Glasco High School in the Class of 1946, he took a break from farming and worked for United Telephone Company for about ten years. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict.

It was on May 5, 1955 that he married Carolyn Dee Atkins at Randall, Kansas. Four children Kenneth, Albert, Leland, and Edith were born to this union.

In 1958, Jimmie and his family moved to the farm of his parents. He enjoyed farming so much that he never considered it work. He loved working with cattle, hogs, chickens, and enjoyed raising crops and always weathered the ups and downs. After many successful years, his health forced him to slow down but he never fully retired.

Jimmie was devoted to his family and others. He delighted in his grandchildren and great grandchildren and looked forward to attending as many of their activities as he could. He always put others far before himself and loved visiting with all of his friends. Jimmie loved football, protesting that he wouldn’t attend school unless he could play football. His 1945 team was undefeated.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7697 of Glasco.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one son Leland Henning.

Left to mourn his passing and celebrate his life are his wife Carolyn of the home; children Kenneth Henning and wife Sharon of Glasco, Albert Henning of Eskridge, KS, Edith Hulett and husband Gib of Beloit; one sister Flora Mae Hoesli of Glasco; five grandchildren: Crystal (Matt) Bean, Lorraine Henning, Rebecca Horting, Connor (Mallory) Hulett, and Tanner Hulett; six great-grandchildren: Whitney, Tia and Lorna Ehlers; Kaiden and Kara Horting, and Mikhale Smith; and many relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Glasco. Burial will follow in Glasco Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Charity of the Donor’s Choice. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 7, 2016 at the Dean Funeral Home in Glasco.