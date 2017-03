The Smoky Valley Vikings had their boys basketball season come to and end this afternoon in Emporia at the KSHSAA 4A Division II tournament.

Holcomb defeated Smoky Valley to move on in the bracket, 65-45.

Smoky Valley ends their season with 15 wins and 8 losses.

Holcomb will move on and play the winner of Rock Creek and Topeka Hayden on Friday at 4:45 pm.

Complete Stats Here