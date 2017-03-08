Gertrude Louise Flegler, 84, of WaKeeney, Kansas, and

formerly of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, March 08, 2017, at the Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney.

Gertrude was born on March 29, 1932, in Madison, Kansas, the daughter of Robert L. and Helen O. (McDowell) Madden. She grew up in Madison and Russell, Kansas, and graduated from Russell High School. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Clarence V. Flegler on January 28, 1951, in Russell, Kansas. From this union they were blessed with a son Bob and daughter Mitzi. She worked for the Russell High School in the kitchen as a cook manger for many years. She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Russell. She enjoyed walking, gardening, cooking and being a care giver. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving family include her daughter Mitzi Harrison of WaKeeney, Kansas, 4 grandchildren Sarah Shepard, Ben Flegler (Nicole), Rachel Moore (Chuck) and Paige Putnam and 6 great grandchildren Connor, Cobie, Trevor and Ty Flegler, Noah and Sophia Shepard.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence on February 13, 2006, son Bob Flegler, two brothers Bob and Phillip Madden and infant daughter Nancy Jo Flegler.

A celebration of Gertrude’s life will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Jim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Bender Hill, Kansas. Viewing will be from 9 A.M. to service time on Friday, March 10th, at the mortuary. Family will greet guest before and after the funeral service. Memorials may be given to the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and can be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.