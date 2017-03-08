BARTON COUNTY- A Former Great Bend High School coach made a court appearance Tuesday on one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Todd Eric Kaiser, 54, Great Bend, waived reading of the charge against him. A preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at 8:30 a.m.

In June, Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual exploitation of a child. Deputies conducted an investigation that included electronic media and arrested Kaiser.

He posted a $50,000.00 bond. Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor will prosecute the case.

Kaiser was employed by USD 428 as Eisenhower Elementary School’s Physical Education instructor. He also served as the head coach for the Great Bend High School cross country and track and field teams.