All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Flora is a one-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei/Mix. She is large in size and arrived at the Salina Animal Shelter on February 23.

Angel is a small Pomeranian/Mix that has been at the shelter since March 2. She is eight-years-old

Maisey is a medium sized Domestic Medium Hair/Mix. She is one-year-old and has been at the shelter since March 3.



