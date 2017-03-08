Doris Margaret (Doud) Matousek of Esbon, Kansas, was born on November 4, 1926, at the family farm near Otego, Kansas. She was one of five children born to Herbert Clayton and Gladys Ellen (Underwood) Doud. Doris died March 7, 2017, at the Jewell County Hospital, Long Term Care, Mankato, Kansas, at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 3 days.

Doris received her education from Rural 99 Country School at Burr Oak, Kansas, Mankato High School, and had 23 hours of college. She married Milo W. Matousek on July 20, 1947, at her parents’ home. They lived on a farm nine miles west of Mankato.

Doris was active in life. She enjoyed her many flower gardens, playing cards, and traveling around the country. Doris could preserve the harvest through her ability to can. She was active in the VFW Post No. 7830 Auxiliary, Mankato, Kansas; American Legion Auxiliary of Esbon, Kansas; Order of the Eastern Star; and Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.).

Doris was preceded in death by her husband – Milo on October 17, 2013; her parents; her brothers – Lawrence and Wilford; and sister – Eileen (Doud) Cowles.

She is survived by her brother – Eldon and wife, JoAnn Doud of Mankato, Kansas; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service for Doris M. (Doud) Matousek, will be (was) Friday, March 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at the Melby Mortuary Chapel, Mankato, Kansas, with Pastor Thaddeus Hinkle officiating. Mrs. Natalie Post will be (was) the soloist. Casket bearers will be (were): Interment will be (was) in the Esbon Cemetery, Esbon, Kansas, beside Milo. Visitation will be (was) Thursday, March 9, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas. The family suggests memorials to the Jewell County Hospital, Long Term Care, Mankato, Kansas. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com. Melby Mortuary, 402 N. High Street, Mankato, Kansas 66956, was in charge of arrangements.