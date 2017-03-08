GYPSUM — Donna F. Kendrick, 82, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017. She was born July 1, 1934, in Cherokee, Okla., to Faye and Sarah (Gerrells) Fishback. She married Ernest LeRoy Kendrick on March 11, 1959, in Gunnison, Colo.

Donna graduated from Cherokee High School in 1953 and later attended and graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma University. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Gypsum. Donna enjoyed camping with her family and cooking. Nobody ever left her house hungry.

Survivors include: her children, Kerry A. Kendrick (Roxanne), of Lindsborg, Peter E. Kendrick (fiancé, Deidre Forster), of Gypsum, Nancy L. Kendrick, of Salina, and Radonda L. Buford (Phil), of Colby; sisters, Phyllis Stone and Paige Diel, both of Claremore, Okla.; grandchildren, Nathan Kendrick (Laura), of Smolan, Renee Youngers (Nathan), of Newton, and Dakota Buford, of Colby; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Renee Kendrick; and parents, Faye, Sarah and Helen Fishback.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at First Baptist Church, Gypsum, with the Rev. Randy Moravec as officiant. Inurnment will be at a later date in Poheta Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Gypsum, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.