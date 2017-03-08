FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — An autopsy is planned for a Kansas teenager who died after a serious accident at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The Summit Daily reports 15-year-old Tess Smith, a sophomore at Wichita Northwest High School, was skiing for the first time and was not wearing a helmet when she broke her leg Friday.

The Wichita Eagle reported that the girl was alert and speaking with ski patrollers after the crash, but her condition soon deteriorated and she lost consciousness.

She was taken to a local hospital and then moved to a children’s hospital in Aurora, where she was deemed brain dead. Her family kept her on life support so her organs could be donated.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.