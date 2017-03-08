Alice Rae (Cook) Buford, 59, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 7th, 2017.

Alice was born in Norwalk, California on December 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Edna (Wiebelhaus) and Glen Cook. She went to school at Newcastle public school.

Alice was a wonderful and caring woman and will be missed by many. She loved to spend her time cooking and fishing. She was a selfless person. She always sent her guests and family traveling through, home with care packages. Alice had a strong faith and left this world right with our Heavenly Father. Her sense of humor brought sunshine to our lives.

She worked as a homemaker, she was also the wife of Danny Buford and he survives.

Alice is survived by a daughter, Shiloh Crandall, of Missouri; three sons, David Singleton, of Missouri, Levi Singleton, husband of Monique, of Salina, Kansas; Cameron Singleton, husband of Lizzie, of Missouri; brother, Reggie Cook, husband of Nancy, of Wynot, Nebraska; brother Melvin Cook, husband of Robin, of Milbank, South Dakota. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Glenda and Bernadette; parents, Glen and Edna Cook.

At the family’s request there will be no visitation. No services are planned at this time.