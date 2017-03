It could be a historic season for Abilene High School when it comes to the AHS winter sports teams.

After winning a State Championship in wrestling, both the boys and girls basketball teams are playing for a chance at a KSHSAA 4A Division I Title.

The AHS Cowboys took their first step in the pursuit today by beating Mulvane, 83-58. The win for the Cowboys was their 20th of the season and advances them to a semi-final date on Friday at 8:15 pm at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.