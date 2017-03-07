Widespread precipitation is expected to impact the region Friday night through Saturday morning. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected over generally the southern half of Kansas, with a wintry mix possible over generally the northern half. Details remain unclear this far out, so stay tuned for later forecasts and outlooks.
