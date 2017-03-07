The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Widespread precipitation expected Friday night into Saturday

by Leave a Comment

Widespread precipitation is expected to impact the region Friday night through Saturday morning. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected over generally the southern half of Kansas, with a wintry mix possible over generally the northern half. Details remain unclear this far out, so stay tuned for later forecasts and outlooks.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *