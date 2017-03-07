Shirley A. MacLeod, age 85, of Marysville, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living in Salina on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Shirley was born October 17, 1931, in Haddam to Walter and Grace (Parnell) Wells. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1949. She married Malcolm MacLeod on November 8, 1953 at Blue Rapids. He passed away in 2004.

She was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Marysville. She had worked at various businesses in Marysville throughout her lifetime, including MacLeod Cleaners where she worked along with her husband Malcolm.

Survivors include her three daughters: Mary Farmer and husband Mike of Salina, Laura MacLeod of Ogden, Utah, and Peggy Holle and husband Allen of Pawaukee, Wisconsin, three granddaughters: Amanda Hamilton and husband Nick of Salina, Liza Pinkner and husband Cory of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and Dana Holle of Pewaukee, Wisconsin. She is also survived by a brother Charles Wells of Marysville.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Malcolm, a brother Robert “Bob” Wells and sister Edith Scheibe.

Cremation is planned with a private inurnment service at Marysville City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Shirley MacLeod Memorial and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.