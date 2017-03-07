The City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon that Travis Scheele, recreation superintendent, will oversee the Salina Fieldhouse that is set to open in July.

The City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department has announced that

Travis Scheele, Recreation Superintendent, will be the point of contact

for the Salina Fieldhouse, the new indoor sports facility located in

downtown and scheduled to open in late July.

Scheele has been employed with the City of Salina for 10 years, and has

15 years of total recreational experience. Scheele will be responsible for

the scheduling and management of the facility, activities, and staff.

Scheele said, “It’s exciting to see this facility become a reality. It will

provide many opportunities for the citizens of Salina and positively

impact downtown Salina.”

The Salina Fieldhouse will serve as host for league play, tournaments,

team practices, camps, and clinics in multiple sports. Current

recreational programming will transfer to the Salina Fieldhouse.

“Travis has excellent cost recovery skills which will be instrumental in

the success of this project. He has an incredible network of contacts to

grow this facility in the manner for which it was designed,”

said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Cotten.

The Fieldhouse includes:

 45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport space and event use

 Wood, synthetic, and turf surfaces with bleacher seating

 Three hardwood basketball courts

 Three synthetic basketball courts

 Eight volleyball courts

 One regulation indoor soccer field or

three 3v3 soccer fields

 Drop down batting cages and pitching tunnels

 A spacious entrance, lobby, and concession area

 Team gathering areas

 Adequate parking

 Beautiful landscaping with featured art elements

The turf surface will accommodate sports such as soccer, football,

kickball, baseball, softball, and field hockey. The court surface will

accommodate sports such as volleyball, futsal, dodge ball, cheer, and

dance.