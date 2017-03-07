The City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon that Travis Scheele, recreation superintendent, will oversee the Salina Fieldhouse that is set to open in July.
Scheele brings 15 years of recreation experience. According to the press release, he has been working for the City of Salina for ten years. At the fieldhouse, Scheele will be responsible “for the scheduling and management of the facility, activities, and staff.” The fieldhouse will have a turf field for soccer, football, kickball, baseball and softball. There will also be a court for volleyball, futsal, dodgeball and dance related activities.
–press release–
The City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department has announced that
Travis Scheele, Recreation Superintendent, will be the point of contact
for the Salina Fieldhouse, the new indoor sports facility located in
downtown and scheduled to open in late July.
Scheele has been employed with the City of Salina for 10 years, and has
15 years of total recreational experience. Scheele will be responsible for
the scheduling and management of the facility, activities, and staff.
Scheele said, “It’s exciting to see this facility become a reality. It will
provide many opportunities for the citizens of Salina and positively
impact downtown Salina.”
The Salina Fieldhouse will serve as host for league play, tournaments,
team practices, camps, and clinics in multiple sports. Current
recreational programming will transfer to the Salina Fieldhouse.
“Travis has excellent cost recovery skills which will be instrumental in
the success of this project. He has an incredible network of contacts to
grow this facility in the manner for which it was designed,”
said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Cotten.
The Fieldhouse includes:
45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport space and event use
Wood, synthetic, and turf surfaces with bleacher seating
Three hardwood basketball courts
Three synthetic basketball courts
Eight volleyball courts
One regulation indoor soccer field or
three 3v3 soccer fields
Drop down batting cages and pitching tunnels
A spacious entrance, lobby, and concession area
Team gathering areas
Adequate parking
Beautiful landscaping with featured art elements
The turf surface will accommodate sports such as soccer, football,
kickball, baseball, softball, and field hockey. The court surface will
accommodate sports such as volleyball, futsal, dodge ball, cheer, and
dance.
