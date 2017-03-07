As high winds push grass fires across Kansas, Salina first responders and law enforcement have been doing their part to keep Kansans safe. Multiple fire crews traveled to neighboring counties yesterday to help fight the blazes. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has also been sending law enforcement officers to Hutchinson to help with the evacuation.

According to the Hutchinson News, an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 residents have been evacuated in Reno County due to the encroaching fire. Hannah Stambaugh, director of Saline County Emergency Management, says two grass squad units from Saline County Fire Districts #5 and #7 responded Monday morning. The crews returned at about 6:30 p.m. yesterday. There is currently one active unit still in Reno County from Saline County Fire District #1.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office sent out a request late last night asking for law enforcement officers to assist with the evacuation. Sheriff Roger Soldan says one Salina deputy and two volunteers answered the call, leaving for Hutchinson at around midnight. The three officers were relieved at 8 p.m. today by another group from Salina. Sheriff Soldan says he plans to keep officers in the area as long as they need the help.

Some residents near Lake Wilson were also forced to evacuate last night. Three units from Saline County Fire District #3 were sent to the area yesterday evening. Stambaugh says the active fire crews requested more help, so two more units from Saline County Districts #5 and #7 were sent to Wilson to assist. Those units have since returned.