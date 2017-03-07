The Salina Post

Police ask for help to identify Kansas bank robbery suspect

Bank robbery suspect-photo Lawrence Police

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a bank robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, the suspect in the security camera photos entered the U.S. Bank branch, 1807, West 23rd Street in Lawrence with a gun and demanded money, according to a media release.

The suspect fled the bank southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.

 

 

Anyone with information about the robbery or alleged suspect should contact police 785-832-7501.

Comments

  1. Not sure but I think it’s ōl what’s his name from over there ,on that one street , you know who I’m talking about?

    Reply

