DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a bank robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, the suspect in the security camera photos entered the U.S. Bank branch, 1807, West 23rd Street in Lawrence with a gun and demanded money, according to a media release.

The suspect fled the bank southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.

but we only need 1 in 10,000 people to recognize something, an article of clothing, or a unique feature. or remember something they saw — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 7, 2017

Anyone with information about the robbery or alleged suspect should contact police 785-832-7501.