Marilyn Jane (Krug) McEvoy, 76, of Russell, Kansas, was called to be with her Lord on Monday, March 6, 2017. She was residing at the Via Christi Village in Hays, Kansas.

Marilyn was born January 28, 1941 in Hays, Kansas. She was one of six children born to Herman A. and Esther (Bitter) Krug. She grew up in the Russell area and graduated from Russell High School.

Marilyn met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Gary D. McEvoy on October 8, 1961 in Russell. This union was blessed with three daughters; Lisa, Michele and Tammy. They also were foster parents to Brenda and Laurie. They made their home in Russell before moving to Salina. Then in 1972, they returned to Russell.

Marilyn was a secretary and bookkeeper for many business including; M&M Drive In, Home State Bank, Louie Mai Oil, Graves Truck line and McEvoy’s Furniture and Carpet. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Bethany Lutheran Church in Overland Park, Kansas. She also belonged to the Russell V.F.W. Post 6240 Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 99 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed typing, playing the piano, playing cards, attending church, camping, boating, watching game shows, attending live music concerts and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a strong willed lady with a firm faith base that battled M.S. for over 45 years.

Surviving family include her husband of 55 years, Gary of the home; three daughters, Lisa R. McEvoy and Michele J. McEvoy both of Olathe, Kansas, and Tammy S. Weigel (Joe) of Russell, Kansas; foster daughters, Brenda Smith of Hays, Kansas and Laurie Smith of Salina, Kansas; two brothers, Don Krug (Sandy) and Monte Krug (Connie) both of Russell, Kansas; three sisters, Joetta Hartman (Eldon) of Creighton, Nebraska, Norma Branch (LeRoy) of Mesa, Arizona and Lois Davis (Jim) of Olathe, Kansas; four grandchildren, five foster grandchildren, one great granddaughter and eleven foster great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Marilyn’s Life will be held at 10:30 am Friday, March 10, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church of Russell. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon to 8:00 pm Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be given to St. John Lutheran Church or Bethany Lutheran Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.

