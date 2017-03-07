ROCKWALL, TEXAS – Gary G. Carroll, age 78, formerly of Florence, Kansas, passed away March 6, 2017, at the Kansas Masonic Home, Wichita, Kansas. He was born November 12, 1938, at Salina, Kansas. He was the son of William “Red” and Pauline (Bishop) Carroll. He was a graduate of Florence High School with the class of 1956. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force. He worked for Western Electric for over 20 years, then in Texas, he worked for Alcatel. He was a Mason and Shriner, was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He is lovingly survived by his wife Mary (Grimes) Carroll of Rockwall, Texas; his children: Mike Carroll (Tracy) of Marion; Patty Putter (Brad) of Marion; and Heather Mueller of Newton; step-children: Rodney Wolfe (Tammy) of Quinlan, Texas; Betty Bond (Roy) of Rockwall, Texas; and Karen Terrell (Wayne) of Allen, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. The Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. A Memorial Fund has been established for the (Florence) Advance Lodge #114 AF & AM, in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.