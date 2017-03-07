Strong westerly winds will combine with dry air to create very high to extreme grassland fire danger conditions again Tuesday afternoon. A red flag warning is effect for much of the area on Tuesday. Avoid outdoor burning!

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY MORNING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER

* Extreme Grassland Fire Danger…is forecast.

* Winds…west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…as low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.