MARION – Evelyn May Jewett, age 90, passed away March 6, 2017, at Marion Assisted Living. She was born March 17, 1926, in Lost Springs, the daughter of Floyd and Hazel (Reeser) Corey. On June 6, 1942, she was united in marriage to Burt G. Jewett. She was a homemaker. Burt and Evelyn began their married life farming in Marion County near Elmdale. After farming they resided in McPherson for many years. Upon retirement they relocated to Marion. Evelyn was active with the Marion Senior Center where she spent many hours quilting, working crafts, playing cards and visiting with friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Burt, a daughter Judy Paoli, and siblings: Junior, Lloyd, Helen and Naomi. She is survived by her daughter Janie Westerman of Newnan, Georgia; and 3 grandsons: Tom Phillip, Joshua Westerman, and Nicholas Westerman; and 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Interment will be in the Grant Township Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.