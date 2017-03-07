Elanora Ann (Eck) Carlin, age 85, of Osborne, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Osborne. Elanora was born August 9, 1931 to Bernadine (Becker) and Peter Eck in Tipton, KS. On May 6, 1957, Elanora was united in marriage to Wayne E. Carlin at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton, KS. To this union eleven children were born.

Elanora had a calling for children, she and Wayne took in Foster Children and Foreign Exchange Students, Khaled Hassan, Walid Batouty, Macrina (Suzuki) McCullough and Aaron Suzuki, in addition to their own family. Elanora was a member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Altar Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, November 6, 1997, siblings; Herman (Margaret Louise) Eck, Bernard Eck, Melvin (Nancy) Eck, Laverne Eck, Norman Eck, infant sister Caroline Beth Eck, brother & sisters in law Sharon Hein, Carol Eck, Frowin (Evelyn Carlin) Hageman, Bob Saylor; nieces Robin (Saylor) Clark, Kandis (Saylor) Moritz and Cori Eck.

She is survived by her children, their spouses and grandchildren: Patrick (Chris) Carlin, Joshua, Nicole; Brendan (Jolene) Carlin, Erin Petersilie, Amanda Adkisson and Trenton Heinen; Glenda (Michael) Schreiber, Darien, Anastasya, Addisen, Kensington; Gerelyn Carlin; Sr. Beverly Carlin, Sisters of St. Joseph; Willis (Regina) Carlin, Kurtis, Alex, Courtney, Ryan; Milton (Michele) Carlin, Amelia Blackwood, Joel; Barbara (David) Goldsberry, Danielle Demorat, James, Parker, Raylynn Lumpkin; Jacqueline (Pete) Humphrey, Sheila, Trevor, LeeAnna; Dorothy Carlin, Darin (Debra) Carlin, Emma, Lee, Helen, Katzel, Mary, Libbie, Birdie, James and baby. Great Grandchildren: Audrey Oliver and Corbyn Blackwood, Ethan and Jadeyn Petersilie, Eli Adkisson . Her twin brother, Edgar Eck, sister-in-laws, Margie Eck, Anna Marie Zvolanek and Serena Saylor.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2017 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Joseph Asirvatham, Fr. Daryl Olmstead and Rev. Msgr. Barry Brinkman on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. All events will take place at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church in Osborne, KS. Burial to follow at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Cemetery. Funeral luncheon to be served after burial at the parish hall.

Memorials may be given to Mass Intentions for Elanora or to Catholic Charities of Salina for the unborn in care of Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments, Beloit KS. Online condolences to www.schoenfhm.com