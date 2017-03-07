At the age of six-years-old, Callie Leiker was diagnosed with congenital spinal stenosis. She has frequently visited Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. During a stay at the Ronald McDonald House, Callie asked her mom, Lisa, how she could help cheer up sick children visiting Children’s Mercy. Thus, Callie’s Care Bags were invented. Callie is this Week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

“I like helping children that get sad when they are having some surgery,” Callie said. “Toys and stuffed animals to snuggle with always make me feel better.”

Callie and her mother Lisa put together #Callie’sCareBags, filling them with coloring books, games and snacks. Callie made her first delivery to the Ronald McDonald House in January. The kids and the organization enjoyed the care bags so much she is bringing a second order when she returns in April.

Ronald McDonald House Charities even sent Callie a personal letter saying, “Thank you so much for your recent gift of thirty-one bags and household products. Our goal is to keep families close and comfortable when dealing with the trauma of a sick child, and gifts like yours help us provide that assistance. Please know that your act of kindness will truly make a difference.”

Callie started going to Children’s Mercy Hospital last October. According to Lisa, she had weakness in her legs. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with congenital spinal stenosis. The diagnoses didn’t dash her spirit but did cut into her dance time. Lisa says she can’t dance until after her surgery in April. She plans to enroll her in dance at Prestige.

Callie has almost reached her new goal of 25 care bags. Those interested in helping fill a care bag can find more information on the group’s Facebook page, “Callie’s Care Bags” or by visiting www.mythirtyone.com/lisaleiker.

Today is Callie’s seventh birthday.

