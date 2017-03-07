Cheri Lynn Crook, 53, of Salina, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017. She was born September 12, 1963, in Salina, to Donald

and Judith (Erikson) Crook.

Cheri dedicated 22 years as a housekeeper for the Holiday Inn to later become the supervisor of housekeeping.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her daughter, Christina Stanley, of Salina; grandchildren, Emily and Hunter Heart, of Salina; brothers, Donald “Randy” (Shelley) Crook and Jerry (Cheri) Crook, of Salina; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great nieces, and 6 great nephews.

Memorials may be made to The Family of Cheri Crook in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402, to offset the costs of service.