RENO COUNTY – Two Kansas teen were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Monday in Reno County.

A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Kolton King 17, Pretty Prairie, was southbound on Whitesiide Road at Boundary when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The SUV left the road and rolled. King and a passenger Bayley Rogers 17, Pretty Prairie, were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the Sheriff’s Department.